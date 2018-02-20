Greek Gastronomy to Travel to 15 Countries with Sympossio Greek Gourmet Touring

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Aldemar Resorts ‘Sympossio’ Greek Gourmet Touring – which promotes and seeks to spread Greece’s gastronomy and culinary heritage throughout the world – celebrates its ninth anniversary in 2018. With the theme “Travel in the Peloponnese”, Sympossio Greek Gourmet Touring will tour over 37 cities in 15 countries of Western and Eastern Europe in 2018.

The unique export vehicle for promoting Greek gastronomic culture is organised by the Aldemar group with the support of the Tourism Ministry, the Greek National Tourism Organisation and the regions of Peloponnese, Western Greece, the Hoteliers Chamber of Greece and the organisation Enterprise Greece.

Alexandros Angelopoulos, the inspirer of the Sympossio and managing director of Aldemar group underlined that “the Sympossio is the only promotion vehicle of the Greek gastronomy abroad. In the last nine years it has proved that it fully incorporates all the relevant sectors of what we call the “hospitality economy”. With the involvement of all sectors involved in what he called the “tourism business ecosystem”, Angelopoulos said it was “changing the narrative through actions rather than words.”