Venizelos Sues Novartis Secret Witness, Assails SYRIZA Judicial Meddling

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Former finance minister and one-time PASOK Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos said he has filed a suit against a still-unnamed witness among three claiming he and nine other Greek politicians took bribes from the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis to help it fix prices and control the flu shot market.

Venizelos, a Constitutional lawyer noted for oratory skills, told the Athens-Macedonia news agency he was going after the witness and what he described as the spurious testimony the case was built on and with prosecutors unable to find substantial evidence as the stories of the secret testifiers changing.

The witness, Venizelos said, “spluttered out my name in a way that is self-evidently mendacious.” He said that, “The blatant perjury and slander are the least of the matter,” he said, adding that “an abuse of power has been committed against me.”

“They exposed me to persecution even though they knew that I was only innocent but completely unconnected to the matter,” he added with the targets, whose names were leaked and all political rivals of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA saying the scandal was fake and designed to take heat off Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras over his dealings with international creditors, reneging on anti-austerity promises and protests over his plan to let the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) keep the name Macedonia – an abutting ancient Greek province – in a new composite to end a 26-year feud.

Former Premier and previous New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras has also sued as has New Democracy’s Dimitris Avramopoulos, the European Commission migration chief, who went after the secret witnesses that prosecutors refuse to identify as they try to build a case on unsubstantiated and uncorroborated alleged evidence they said they can’t find yet but are proceeding anyway.

Venizelos indicated that that SYRIZA is trying to obstruct justice and meddle with the courts and that the prosecutor’s report sent to Parliament “had been heralded by the prime minister and his ministers a year ago,” when they began going after the courts and rivals.

“What is happening in the judiciary – a mixture of justice and politics – is a much more serious issue than the failure to secure a so-called “clean exit” for the economy and than slippages as regard national issues and foreign policy,” he added.

That was in reference to Tsipras claiming he has brought an economic recovery – without adding that, if so, it was because he broke anti-austerity promises – and that the country won’t need supervision from creditors when three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($403.05 billion) end in August even though the lenders, analysts and major banks said the Greek economy will need watching for years.