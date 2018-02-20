Tsakalotos Tangles With ECB Chief Over Undone Greek Reforms

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi clashed before a meeting of Eurozone officials failed to release 5.7 billion euros ($7.05 billion) in staggered bailout funds.

The two had a heated exchange before the meeting, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said, with Greece still not delivering on a promise to speed electronic foreclosures of people’s homes that the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA had campaigned against, and the $8 billion development of the old Hellenikon International Airport site still lagging.

Elements in Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ party don’t want any foreign businesses in Greece at the same time he’s trying to woo them and speed the sale of state enterprises and assets he vowed to block before reneging on that along with virtually every anti-austerity promise he made.

He has repeatedly bowed to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) to get a third rescue package for Greece, this one for 86 billion euros ($106.33 billion) in July, 2015 he sought and accepted after saying he would do neither because it came with more brutal measures.

Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist who has been forced into embarrassing surrenders to the lenders, has been mild-mannered and accepting of more tough conditions and rarely speaks out against the lenders demands.

Greece’s coalition government, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) has completed 108 of 110 prior actions that had lagged but the foreclosures and Hellenikon development aren’t finish.

Protesters have been trying to block the confiscation of Greek homes, clashing with riot police inside courthouses, leading to the pending electronic foreclosures online to get around them and as the government said it would lift due process and have them arrested and automatically prosecuted if they get in the way.

The newspaper said Draghi is behind continued pressure on Greece to speed the reforms and hold back bailout monies until they are done and that he’s especially keen to see Greeks lose their homes even though Tsipras promised “not one home in the house of banks” before breaking that vow too.

New Eurogroup President Mario Centeno merely said that “dynamic conversations” occur from time to time, code for verbal clashes and that a new review will show whether or not e-auctions have fully been implemented throughout the country.

NOT SO FAST

Meanwhile, despite the sale of a Greek 10-year-bond at lower interest rates with the ratings agency Fitch lifting the country’s credit rating, uncertainty remains in the investment community over whether the country is a good bet and safe risk.

“Greece is definitely turning a corner, as it will exit its economic program successfully unlike the two other programs. On top of that, after growing by 1.3 percent in 2017, the Greek economy is likely to outperform the euro area this year,” Yvan Mamalet, senior euro economist at Societe Generale, told CNBC via email.

“However, the medium-term fundamental situation remains problematic,” he said, “without significant debt relief measures, such as the ones recommended by the IMF (International Monetary Fund), the Greek debt level would most likely remain at (an) unsustainable level,” he said.

Tsipras, who said he’s bringing an economic recovery – without mentioning that, if so, it would be because he reneged on anti-austerity promises – also said Greece’s debt, including 326 billion euros ($403.05 billion) to the creditors, who include the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) – can’t be repaid.

The bailouts expire in August and he said there will be a “clean exit,” but the creditors, analysts and major banks said the Greek economy will require monitoring for years as he accepted automatic spending cuts if fiscal targets aren’t met and agreed to continuing austerity, such as more pension cuts and taxes on low-and-middle income families.

Ben Lofthouse, co-manager of global equity income at Janus Henderson Investors, told CNBC that Greek bonds are “not the best place” to invest due to the long-term challenges.

“European economies are growing above potential, interest rates are very low, so even the weakest points in Europe are doing well but the big challenge, I believe, comes with the next recession and then I think countries like Greece will once again be challenged,” he said.

However, investors are now seemingly content with holding Greek debt. On February 8, Greece issued a new seven-year bond and raised 3 billion euros ($3.72 billion) at a yield of 3.5 percent, drawing a strong response because it was at interest rates more than three times higher than the bailouts, bringing big profits to the risk-takers.