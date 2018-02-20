Greek-French Gabriella Papadakis Earns Olympic Silver Medal in Ice Dancing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir were golden in their final Olympic performance.

Virtue and Moir needed their best performance after French training partners Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron broke the world record with a terrific free skate. The Canadians responded with a personal-best 122.40 points and a record 206.07 total, pushing them just past their French rivals’ overall score of 205.28.

The Canadian couple took the ice one last time and produced a dramatic interpretation of “Moulin Rouge,” flawlessly executing their four-minute program that earned them the gold medal in ice dancing on Tuesday.

Papadakis and Cizeron — who overcame a wardrobe malfunction in the short dance on Monday — earned the silver while American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani won bronze after a near-flawless free skate to “Paradise” by Coldplay. They jumped just ahead of American teammates Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donahue, who finished fourth.

Also Tuesday, the United States men’s hockey team advanced to the quarterfinals with a 5-1 win over Slovakia, and Canadian skier Cassie Sharpe won gold in the women’s freestyle halfpipe.

Three more gold medals will be decided later in the day in the women’s speedskating 3,000-meter relay, the men’s 10-kilometer Nordic Combined and the biathlon mixed relay.

“We didn’t know we had won, that’s for sure,” Moir said with a laugh. “We really committed to our training because we knew we’d have to be better than we’ve ever been.”

It was a triumphant final Olympics for Virtue and Moir, who also helped Canada win gold in the team event earlier in the Pyeongchang Games. It’s their third gold overall after winning in Vancouver in 2010 and fifth total medal after earning two silvers at the 2014 Sochi Games.

They briefly retired after Sochi, but decided a few years ago to compete in one more Olympics.

By DAVID BRANDT , AP Sports Writer

