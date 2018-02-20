Bowing to Greece, FYROM Removes Alexander the Great Airport Sign

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SKOPJE, FYROM – Signs bearing the name of Alexander the Great Airport have been removed in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) in anticipation of Greece relenting in a 26-year name feud to let its Balkan neighbor keep the word Macedonia in a new composite name.

It was done at the direction of FYROM Premier Zoran Zaev, who also removed the name of Alexander – who had been claimed by his country – from its national highway as a gesture after anti-nationalist Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he was willing to concede in the name feud.

That was done even though Zaev said he won’t change the Constitution that still claims Greek territories, including the real Macedonia and the second-largest city and port of Thessaloniki.

United Nations Special Envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer, has been trying for two decades to get the two countries to end their battle over the permanent name of FYROM, which is already called Macedonia by more than 140 countries, leading Tsipras to say Greece must concede even though it could continue to veto FYROM hopes of getting into NATO and the European Union.

FYROM published the decision to rename the airport and highway in the government gazette after Zaev said he was sure a name deal would be done in time for a NATO meeting in July that could open the door for its entry, ironically with the backing of Tsipras, whose campaign vows included taking Greece out the defense alliance before reneging on that promise along with anti-austerity vows.