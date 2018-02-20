DHS Delegation Was in Greece to Conduct Counterterrorism, Immigration Review

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CHIOS, Greece – A delegation from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was in Athens and Chios this past week conducting a routine review of counterterrorism, law enforcement, immigration enforcement, passport security, and border management capabilities in Greece, as required by U.S. statute, according to a statement rerealsed by the U.S. Embassy in Athens.

“The visit highlighted the strong law enforcement and counterterrorism cooperation keeping both our countries secure.

“Greece is one of 38 countries in the Visa Waiver Program, enabling Greek citizens to travel to the United States for business or tourism for stays of up to 90 days without a visa,” the statement says.

Read more about the Visa Waiver Program: https://www.cbp.gov/travel/international-visitors/visa-waiver-program