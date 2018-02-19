Elektra Kurtis Faces New Challenge as Friends, Family, Fans Thank and Help Her

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK – When violinist Elektra Kurtis and her Ensemble Elektra perform in one of New York’s famed venues, the music isrichly accompanied by her love for music and people that imbues her compositions and her playing. Such a tremendous outflow of love through the years was bound to find its way appreciatively back to is source, and when her fans and friends learned on her diagnosis of glioblastoma, the love made its move.

Friends and family are working together in support of a special person in their lives.“We are pushing and staying hopeful. The community around us is beautiful. The people who have come to her aid have been tremendous and we are helpful for every bit of it. Every step is a battle, but we are trying to get her the things she is entitled to,” said her son, violinist Curtis Stewart.

He has taken the lead in coordinating government services, healthcare and fundraising. A GoFundMe account was created with an initial target of $40,000, and they have already raised more than $34,000. Donations can be made gofundme.com/elektrafund.

Meeting Kurtis, one encounters an artist, a kind heart, and a fighter for her art – and now she is fighting the illness that has come upon her.

“But I have never been prepared for this battle. I never expected this to happen – but I am used to fighting and I will continue fighting because expression and creation are the most important sources that have given me life,” she said.

Kurtis continues to compose. Now that she finished the first part of her radiology treatment, he said, “I’m working on arranging a completed piece that can be played by my group or any kind of ensemble.

“It is a modal piece, founded on the mode nikriz, found in Greek, Turkish and Arabic music. She added, “I have been listening to the Bulgarian women’s choir performing Bulgaria folk music. They are inspiring my arrangement.”

It is similar to pieces on her most recent CD and it uses techniques she has developed through the years and on all four of her CDs, which display ancient Greek modes, and various kinds of rhythms and harmonies.

She grew up in communist Poland, a militant atheist state, but after her recent operation, she decided it was finally time be baptized.“I couldn’t tell you why…It was very intuitive…I have always paid attention to the universe and people who know me say I was never an atheist, whatever I may have said. I was always a spiritual person, but I have never belonged to any church…but now I will belong to the Greek church.”

She will be baptized at the Church of the Annunciation on March 4, and people whofelt a spirituality in her musicwill not be surprised. Her compositions have ethereal moments that lift the audience towards heaven, and at other times they feel very grounded in the holy Earth. “The music I write is more than just some notes. Everything has to have a deep meaning. Music is my connection to spirituality.”

She also connects strongly to every culture that gives her musical inspiration. “That is why I decided to live in America rather than in Finland or Poland. This is a country – especially in New York–that permits all cultures” to thrive. The advent of President Trump makes her wonder about whether she still lives in a country that embraces all cultures, but she agrees that many people will react to him by working on being more tolerant of each other and becoming more willing to learn from each other’s culture” – as she does when she creates music.

She is a bit apprehensive about the adult baptism experience. Kurtis will wear a bathing suit and kneel in a pool, but when she was told that sometimes her compositions evoke the four Ancient Greek elements of air, fire, earth – and water, she brightened. In that moment, perhaps she will feel one with the sea that her listeners experience – the Mediterranean of her childhood and the cooler Baltic of heryouth.

Kurtis’ musical journey is grounded in the places she was lived. She started, at home, in a family of Greek refugees – her father’s roots are in Naxos and she loves island music –who went from Egypt to Poland. She grew up in Warsaw, learning about her Greek heritage and listening mostly to avant-garde contemporary music,American Jazz recordings, and the folk music of Greece, Africa, and Tibet.

Composition andclassical violin were her focus at the Sibelius Academy of Music in Helsinki, Finland.Finally making New York City her home, Elektra has performed with and observed the work of many jazz luminaries and contemporary jazz composers.

The different ethnic groups on America are “supposed to all blend into the same thing: humanity,” she said. That notion is reflected in her music, which is not merely “multicultural,” but a creation that reflects all humanity. Her goal is to integrate all the musical traditions and styles she has experienced throughout her life.

“Yes, I mean to reach all humanity and touch the universe. The universe is a spiritual thing for me.” Contemplating the universe, Kurtis feels love and beauty and goodness at its heart.

Elektra Kurtis and her music are part of the beauty and wisdom experienced by many people, and those friends, relatives and fans are now finding ways to express their thanks.