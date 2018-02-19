Obituaries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BATESTAS,JAMES

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (from the Salt Lake Tribune,published on Feb. 7)– James Peter Batestas1932 – 2018. Our beloved, husband, father, grandfather, James P. Batestas (Jim), 85, passed away on February 4, 2018 surrounded by his family after a long and difficult battle with the complications associated with dementia. He was born December 2, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Helen and Peter Batestas. Jim graduated from South High School in 1949. He attended the University of Utah and then later served honorably in the Utah National Guard for 8 years. Jim had a distinguished professional career as President/Owner of Batestas& Co. food brokerage, formerly Ken Kammerman Co. from 1960 through 1996 when he retired. In 1952, Georgina L. Kammerman entered his life, shortly after they were married, August 14, 1954. They spent 63 years of devoted marriage to one another. His adoration, love, and commitment to her throughout his life was admirable. Rarely did you see Jim without Georgia. Jim enjoyed taking frequent European trips with Georgia to France, Italy, Greece, and England. Some of their most cherished, memorable times were spent with family and friends at their home in La Quinta, California and their condo in Sun Valley, Idaho. Jim was very proud of his Greek heritage and was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church. He was an avid Utah Jazz fan in their earlier days, later becoming a diehard and devoted season ticket holder to University of Utah football. Jim had a penchant for the finer things in life, foreign cars, fine food, tailored suits, and Italian leather shoes. He personified class and style. He loved culture, art, history and music; especially classical music and Sinatra. Jim was a true gentleman through and through. He possessed a quick wit and a beguiling charm. Jim’s devotion to his wife, Georgia will forever endure. The love and guidance he showed to his children and grandchildren will forever be appreciated. Above all, Jim loved and cherished his family. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. May his memory be eternal. He is survived by his loving wife, Georgia Batestas; son, James Batestas; daughters, Christine B. Adams (Web), Michelle Stevens (Tally), grandchildren; Tally Jr., Nichole, Coleson, Lulu, and his beloved grandpup, Gidget. Preceded in death by his parents Helen and Peter Batestas; sister, Eugenia Kappas. The family would like to express gratitude and appreciation to The Ridge Senior Living and their staff along with Brighton Hospice for the care and concern shown to Jim over the past months. Graveside services will be held Friday, February 9, 2018, 1 pm with visitation one-hour prior at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. A celebration gathering will follow at the Salt Lake Country Club, 2400 Country Club Drive, from 3 to 5pm.

GURETIS, NICHOLAS NAUME

FORT WAYNE, IN (from the Fort Wayne Newspapers, published on Feb. 6) – Nicholas NaumeGuretis, 86, passed away Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Born Sept. 7, 1931, in Bapchor, Greece, Nicholas was the son of the late Louie and Sophia Guretis. Nick came to Fort Wayne in 1950, and served in the Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. He married his wife, Velma Mitsopoulos in July of 1957. He worked with Toscos Construction Co., until he was hired by Joslyn / Slater Steel in 1956 where he retired from after 40 years. Nick was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Nick enjoyed gardening, spending time with his family, but his greatest gift was his kindness. He is survived by sons, Louis (Cynthia) Guretis and David Guretis; grandchildren, Nicholas (Janessa) Guretis and Jennifer (Robert) Rodenbeck; and great-grandchildren, Brendan, Louis and Evan Guretis. Nick was also preceded in death by his sisters, Niki Sapountzis of Greece and Christina Peikova of Yugoslavia. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 110 E. Wallen Road, with entry prayers at 9:45 a.m. Father Andrew Walsh officiating. Calling is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at D.O. McComb& Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, with a Trisagion service at 7:30 p.m. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.

HELMLE, ARTEMIS

BROOKFIELD, WI (from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,published on Feb. 9) – Artemis Helmle(née Ritzalis) peacefully entered Eternal Life on February 6, 2018, age 93. Preceded in death by herhusbandsOttmar and Stevo, parents Grammatis and Rozalia, and five siblings. Loving and devoted mother of Rosalia (the late Sami), Constantine (Cynthia), Stevo (Janet Rae), Ingrid (Gary), grandmother of Stephanie (Travis), Marissa, Justin, Nicole, Sofia, Shacey (Nate), Justina (Jonas), Stephanie (Massoud), Jennifer (Jared), and Tiffany (Aaron), and precious great grandmother of Brianna, Taylor, Ethan, and Nixon. Artemis was a proud and hard working immigrant from Greece who overcame many adversities in her life. She was a long time employee of Jaeger Baking Co., as well as a wonderful cook, baker, seamstress, and loving mother and friend to many. Visitation at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 9400 W. Congress St., Saturday, February 10, 11 AM – 12 PM. Funeral Service 12 PM. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Special thanks to Dr. AyshaSchaper and nurse Jessica, as well as Seasons Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the American Heart Association or Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

KALUDIS, OLGA

SCHAUMBERG, IL (from the Chicago Tribune, published on Feb. 7) – Olga Kaludis, nee Rakintzis, age 81, of Barrington Hills. Devoted mother of Michael Kaludis and Alexander (Michele Daniels) Kaludis. Beloved grandmother of Chloe. Caring sister of the late Nicholas Rakintzis. Dear aunt of Marilu. Olga was born April 3, 1936 in Greece to the late Panagiotis Nikoloas and Maria Rakintzis.Olga cared about others and contributed significantly as a member of the Daughters of Penelope for many years. She also was president and member of the Holy Trinity Philoptochos Society for many years, as well as, a member of the Metropolis Philoptochos Society. Olga also enjoyed playing tennis, bowling and playing cards with her friends.Visitation Friday from 4 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim& Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Service at 11:30 AM on Saturday at Holy Trinity Hellenic Orthodox Church, 6041 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60639. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to Holy Trinity Hellenic Orthodox Church, 6041 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60639 or St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S Roselle Rd, Palatine, IL 60067. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.

KOSTALAS, ISITHOROS

YORK, PA (from the York Daily Record & York Dispatch published on Feb. 6)– Isithoros “Sid” Kostalas, 68, died on February 3, 2018 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Nina (Henry) Kostalas of York. Born in Inousses, Chios, Greece on April 30, 1949, he was the son of the late Kostas and Maria (Kantaras) Kostalas. Sid was a commercial painter and served in the Greek Navy. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Kostas Kostalas and his wife, Whitney of York, Maria Kostalas of York, Kathryn Robinson of York, Mary Robinson of Boston, MA and Peter Robinson of York; three granddaughters, Alyssa, Arianna and Elsa; two brothers, Anthony Kostalas of Youngstown, OH, PanayiotiKostalas of Chios, Greece; and two sisters, Anthoula Stergiou of York and NomikiKostalas of Athens, Greece. He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Pine Grove Road, York with Father Andrew N. Tsikitas officiating. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church and on Thursday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to York Health Foundation for York Cancer Care Center, 50 N. Duke St., 2nd Floor, York, PA 17403 or to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Pine Grove Road, York, PA 17403. Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.

KOTSONIS, SPYROS

CHICAGO, IL (from the Chicago Tribune, published on Feb. 7)– Spyros P. Kotsonis, a native of KalesmenoEvrytanias, Greece, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2018. Beloved husband of Nicoletta “Niki” nee Balassi; Loving father of Efrosine “Lori” (George) Chiampas; proud grandfather of Katia and AthanChiampas; devoted son of the late Panagiotis and EfrosineKotsonis; dear brother of Katerina (the late Stathis) Pallas, Maroula (the late Demetri) Koutsabas, the late John (Koula) Kotsonis, the late Athanasios (Dina) Kotsonis; dear brother-in-law, uncle and Godfather to many. Spyros was a well known and respected dental technician and an avid Olympiakos fan. Visitation 4:30-9:00 pm on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Family and Friends will meet for funeral service at 10:30 am on Friday at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 Winona St. Interment in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For information 773-736-3833.

KUTRAS, GEORGE

REDDING, CA (from the Redding Record Searchlight, published on Feb. 6) –George C. Kutras Redding 1928-2018. George passed away on January 20, 2018 due to complications from pneumonia. He was born on July 27, 1928 to Frances and Christ Kutras, who immigrated from Sparta, Greece. George was born in the old Kutras farmhouse at the base of Butte Street in Redding. As a child, George was brought up with strong family values in a Greek household. In his youth during the Depression years, George spent his time working on the Kutras dairy farm. George attended grammar school at Pine Street School. He got his start in athletics playing basketball for Siebert Stephens in 6th grade. He attended Shasta High School where he played varsity football for Chuck Sharp as a freshman and varsity basketball for Harlan Carter his sophomore year. As a junior, he competed in the Track and Field State finals running the quarter mile in 50 flat in Compton, California. He was edged out by a winning time of 49.3. George played on two championship basketball teams at Shasta High for Harlan Carter. In his senior year at Shasta High he was the student body president. George continued his athletic career at Chico State playing basketball for Art Acker and Gene Maxey where his teams won 3 Far Western Conference championships. George also boxed for Chico State. Kutras was awarded a bachelor’s degree in pre-law with emphasis in history, economics and literature from Chico State. He was married to Connie Palmos in 1948 and was accepted to Hastings law school. He opted to enroll in graduate studies at Chico State. He received a master’s degree in history while coaching the Chico State freshmen basketball team. Following graduation, he taught at Anderson and Shasta High Schools. Subsequently, he started teaching at Shasta College. During his tenure at the college he taught history, served as head basketball coach, assistant football coach, Dean of Men, Dean of the Social Science department, Vice President of Instruction, and President of Shasta College along-side of Superintendent Kenneth B. Cerretta. Throughout his career at Shasta college he was engaged in many civic affairs and community service organizations. In 1978, George married his second wife, Esther Floratos. George retired from his fulltime position as President of Shasta College in 1993, but kept active in the college community for another 10 years. He enjoyed his golden years with his family and friends. Kutras was an avid outdoorsman throughout his life. George had a personality that welcomed everyone into his life and affected those that he met in a very positive and personal way. He deeply loved his family, his Greek heritage, the town of Redding and the lands along the Sacramento River. He was preceded in death by his parents, Christ and Frances Kutras; his mother-in-law, Sophia Kutrubis; cousin John Kutrubis; his uncle George Kutrubis; cousin Nick Mihalopulos; his first wife, Connie Kutras Thorpe; and his wife, Esther Kutras. George is survived by his son, Chris (Terri), daughters Demetra Kutras, Janet Understein and Kathy Wilson (Bob) and grandchildren George Kutras, Sophia Kutras and David Wilson. A private service will be held on February 9, 2018. There will be a Celebration of Life for George held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Redding. Please sign the guestbook at http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/redding/.