Going on in Our Community

FEBRUARY 16-18

LECANTO, FL – Greek Festival Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 4705 W. Gulf-to-Lake Hwy, Lecanto, Florida Feb. 16-18 Festival Hours: Friday and Saturday,11 AM-8 PM, and Sunday 11 AM-5 PM. Enjoy authentic Greek food, music and dancing, wonderful Greek Bakery items, incredible food platters to dine in or to take home, jewelry, clothing, arts and crafts, religious items and of course Gyro and Souvlaki in our outdoor booth. Stop by YiaYia’s Kitchen and take a package (or two) home for dinner next week. Join in and learn a Greek Dance or two. Many groups will be performing throughout the weekend to the beautiful melodies of our band. The Byzantine Sanctuary will be built on our grounds over the next few months. Thanks to your support over the years and with God’s help, next year you will have the opportunity to tour our wonderful new Church. Plan now to be here for an experience you will never encounter elsewhere. More information is available by phone: 352-527-0766 or online at: stmichaelgoc.org/festival.html.

FORT MYERS, FL – The 43rd Annual Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Festival, 8210 Cypress Lake Drive in Fort Myers, takes place Feb. 16-18. Hours: Friday and Saturday 11 AM-11 PM, and Sunday 11 AM-7 PM. Free parking and free shuttle from Redeemer Church. Adults $5 for the entire 3-day weekend. Children under 12 years old are free. No pets allowed except trained service dogs. Enjoy authentic Greek food and wine, music, dancing, and share the beauty of our Greek Orthodox Faith. Find your kefi! Joy for life! More information is available by phone: 239-481-2099 and online at: http://greekfestfortmyers.com.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – The 25th Annual Port Charlotte Greek Fest at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 24411 Rampart Blvd. in Port Charlotte, FL. Festival hours: Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17, 11 AM-9 PM and Sunday, Feb. 18, 12 noon-6 PM. Admission: $3 Donation, good all weekend. More information is available online at www.greekfestportcharlotte.com and by phone: 941-629-3888.

FEBRUARY 17

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL – The Meadows Club, 2950 Golf Rd. in Rolling Meadows, proudly presents Natassa Theodoridou and Giorgos Papadopoulos for a very special live concert event on Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 PM. Natassa will be performing favorite songs from such albums as Defteri Agapi and Tha Miliso Me T’Asteria. The Meadows Club welcomes everyone to enjoy these exciting musicians for a great night of entertainment. Tickets start at $85. For tickets and more information, call Nikos 630-234-2183 or Fani 630-205-1403.

SAN MATEO, CA – Zakynthian Apokriatiko Dinner Dance takes place on Saturday, Feb. 17, 6–11PM at the Peninsula Italian American Social Club, 100 North B Street in San Mateo. A fun night for all – costumes and masks are highly encouraged! More information is available via email: zak.brotherhood@gmail.com.

ROSEMONT, IL – The Hellenic American Academy of Deerfield holds its annual gala celebration at the Loews Chicago O’Hare Hotel, 5300 N. River Road in Rosemont. Event Hours: Reception & Silent Auction: 6 PM, Dinner & Dancing: 7 PM. Participants will enjoy a silent auction, dinner, dancing, live entertainment, and great fellowship throughout the evening. The event is black-tie optional, $200 per ticket. The academy will also be honoring two Hellenic business leaders who have played an integral part in upholding the Greek culture. For reservations, call 847-317-1063. The Hellenic American Academy is a private day school (preschool-8th grade) that is committed to academic excellence and provides classes in the Greek language, culture, and faith.

CINNAMINSON, NJ – The United Chios Society of Philadelphia Koraes Chapter 16 is pleased to announce our major event for 2018 the Scholarship Dance: Sweetheart Edition on Saturday, Feb. 17, 8:30 PM- 1:30 AM at The Merion, 1301 US-130 in Cinnaminson. Join us for another fabulous night of dancing, live music, delicious food, and an open bar! Proceeds from the dance will benefit the Chiotiko Scholarship. Music by George Floradis with Stella Chouli. Tickets: $85.00, $45.00 (ages 18 and under), Children free. 50/50 Raffle Tickets: $10.00 each. Tickets or Table Reservations: chiosphilly@hotmail.com, Terri Kalogrias: 215-498-5239, or Louie Bougioukas: 215-852-6977. Hotel Accommodations: Hampton Inn Mount Laurel 856-778-5535, Doubletree Mt. Laurel: 856-778-8999, Fairfield Inn & Suites: 856-642-0600, Wyndham Mount Laurel: 856-234-7000.

CHERRY HILL, NJ – On Saturday, Feb. 17, the Pan-Icarian Brotherhood “Atheras” Annual Ikariotiko Dance takes place at the Danielle Kousoulis Cultural Center, Saint Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer Street in Cherry Hill. Featuring Seizmos Music, and maestros of the violin Valantis Theodoropoulos and Yiannis Frangos. Hors D’oeuvres 7 PM, Dinner 8 PM. Contact: 856-986-8972. Tickets: $50, Children under 12: $20.

FEBRUARY 17-19

WINTER HAVEN, FL – St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church Festival, 1030 Bradbury Road in Winter Haven, takes place Feb. 17-19. Hours: Saturday, Feb. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 18, 11 AM-9 PM, and Monday, Feb. 19, 11 AM-6 PM. Free parking. $2 Admission donation for all three days. Children under 12 get in free. Enjoy a taste of Greece with delicious food and pastry, live music and dancing, church tours, Greek grocery store, and crafters and vendors. More information is available by phone: 863-299-4532 or on the St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church of Winter Haven Facebook page.

FEBRUARY 18

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA The Pan-Macedonian Society of Greater Philadelphia holds its Annual Election Dinner on Sunday, Feb. 18, 6 PM at Trattoria Giuseppe, 4799 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square. Phone: 610-353-4871. Kindly RSVP by email: panmacedonianphiladelphia@gmail.com or by phone: 610-909-7449. No charge for dinner for those members who have paid their 2018 dues. Dues may be paid the day of the Elections and family members are welcome to attend as guests ($40 charge for guests).

FEBRUARY 19

FLUSHING – Live Greek Music at Mythos Restaurant, 196-29 Northern Blvd in Flushing on Monday, Feb. 19, Kathara Deftera (Clean Monday). Music starts at 8 PM. With Stathis Anastopoulos, Yanni Papastefanou, Vasilis Patrikis, Eva Anastopoulos, and Christoforos Eleftheriadis. More information is available by phone: 718-357-6596.

FEBRUARY 21

MANHATTAN – On Wednesday, Feb. 21, 6-9 PM the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce invites you to its Young Professionals Happy Hour at 5th & Mad in Manhattan. Mingle with other like-minded young professionals. Light bites; cash bar. Bring business cards to enter to win a gift. Please visit www.facebook.com/events/2022777174629733 or email info@hellenicamerican.cc for details.

FEBRUARY 22

MANHATTAN – On Thursday, Feb. 22, 6 PM, the Eastern Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) invites you to its Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies Panel Discussion: The Flight of the Eagle or Icarus at the 3 West Club in Midtown Manhattan. Moderated by James P. Gerkis, Partner, Proskauer Rose LLP. Please visit www.embca.com for details.

FEBRUARY 24

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – The Orthodox Christian Studies Center of Fordham University invites you to the Bouquets to Icons Exhibit and Reception on Saturday, Feb. 24, 7 PM at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 10 Mill Road in New Rochelle. Join us for an evening where floral designers will present an array of arrangements inspired by beautiful icons. In creating their arrangements, these designers pay tribute to and draw their inspiration from these icons. The icons will be displayed along with their floral arrangements and then will be raffled at the end of the evening. $100 per person/$75 per student. After February 16: $125 per person/$100 per student. Registration opens in January. Register at fordham.edu/orthodoxy. Further information email: infobouquetstoicons@gmail.com or call Natalie at 203-857-1670.

FEBRUARY 26

CAMBRIDGE, MA – The Greeks Speak Lecture Series “Know Thyself” presents a talk presented by Christos Gianopoulos, MA, MPA on Monday, Feb. 26, 8-10 PM. Mr. Gianopoulos teaches philosophy and history at the University of Maine at Augusta and the Maine Community College system, and leads seminars on Jungian themes at the C.G. Jung Center in Brunswick, Maine. His mission is to read, write, and talk about a way of life that is guided and nurtured by the Self. At The Greek Institute, 1038 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge. Open to the public; donations welcome. More information is available by phone: 617-547-4770.