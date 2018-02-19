Greek Economy Gets More Scrutiny from EU Creditors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will have his hands full in a meeting with his Eurozone colleagues in Brussels as they have said Greece will need continued monitoring when three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($404.76 billion) expire in August.

Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into embarrassing surrenders with the country’s creditors, as well as Prime Minister and ruling Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras have insisted there will be a “clean exit,” even though they said Greece can’t repay its debt and needs restructuring.

Tsakalotos was due to explain Greece’s lagging efforts at implementing more reforms and austerity measures to which Tsipras objected and campaigned against while out of office but quickly accepted once in power, including a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($106.77 billion) that came with more brutal conditions he once opposed.

European Union officials are also expected to determine when auditors will return to Athens, probably in the last 10 days of this month, said Kathimerini, with growing concerns about a rise in interest rates for Greek government bonds after a sale earlier this month.

That drew a strong interest from investors looking to make a killing as Greece will have to pay more than three times the cost of the bailouts and most sold off their Greek holdings, an indication that the government will be pressed to make a return to the markets.

Tsipras had said Greece will stand on its own after August even though he had agreed to automatic spending cuts if fiscal targets aren’t met and more austerity will take hold in 2019-20, including additional pension cuts and taxes on low-and-middle income families.

Greece’s lenders, the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) as well as analysts and major banks said Greece’s economy will need monitoring up to the year 2060 and that the debt remains unsustainable, undercutting Tsipras and Tsakalotos who said they’re bringing an economy recovery without adding that, if so, it’s because they reneged on anti-austerity promises.

Tsakalotos, disagreeing with Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras – who is feuding with the government’s projections – said there’s no need for a precautionary credit line if the country can’t make a successful return to the markets.

Tsakalotos earlier told the Reuters news agency that Greece is building up its own protective buffer that, along with unused European bailout funds, would cover Greece “for well over a year,” if needed.

Part of the post-bailout plan would be to create a safety net of 19 billion euros ($23.64 billion) from leftover, unused bailout funds and from bond issues, the report said.

He also said Greece will be preparing its own post-bailout plan with an emphasis on reforms, social policies and growth despite concerns those can’t be met as the government has also failed to bring in significant Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) with some elements in SYRIZA trying to block all foreign companies.

He also said there would be discussions with Eurozone officials about debt relief, a longer time to repay and lower interest rates although Tsipras so far hasn’t resurrected talk of an outright cut in debt which would force the taxpayers in the other 18 countries using the euro to pick up the tab for generations of wild overspending and runaway patronage. “We feel we have built credibility over the last three years,” Tsakalotos said.

Despite the bailouts Greece still has a debt ratio of 178 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) a level even Tsipras said is unsustainable at the same time he’s claiming he’s brought the country to recovery without, if that happens, mentioning it would be because he reneged on promises to reverse austerity.

A precautionary credit line would come with more conditions that Tsipras is eager to avoid with elections scheduled for 2019 and his popularity plummeted through the floor after breaking promises to reverse big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and privatizations.