Weather Νot an Αlly as Attica Μunicipalities Plan Clean Monday “Koulouma”

Several municipalities in Attica are planning events to celebrate the end of carnival and the Clean Monday holiday marking the start of Lent, though the weather is forecast to put a damper on festivities and the traditional kite-flying on the day.

According to the Greek weather service, Greece will wake to cloudy skies on the morning of ‘koulouma’ – as the holiday is known – with rain forecast in the west and later over mainland Greece. Fine weather is forecast throughout Sunday, however, with carnival events taking place in the centre of Athens and Piraeus.

On Monday, the City of Athens is planning the traditional feast on Philopappou Hill, with the municipality’s Greek Music Workshop and Vangelis Konitopoulos providing entertainment.

There will also be a Koulouma party with Greek folk music and dancing at the Park for the Child and Culture at Trifyllias & Lampsa Streets in Ambelokipi.

The municipality of Piraeus will celebrate the holiday with a free party and traditional lenten foods on Freattyda Beach at 10:30, with music by the municipal orchestra and a Cretan dance group. In the case of rain, the party will be held at the 1st Kallipoli High School.

Similar events are also planned by several other Attica municipalities, most notably in Peristeri (Peristeri Exhibition Centre at Dodecanissou and Ag. Vassiliou near ‘Anthoupoli’ metro), Kallithea (Greek music programme and folk traditional events at the municipal park or, in the case of rain, the Tagmatarchou Plessa indoor stadium), Marousi (Spiros Louis Indoor Stadium at 12 Vassilis Olgas) and Glyfada (Greek music and kite flying, at the Hymettus foothills at Patitiri).