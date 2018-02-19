Patras Carnival Grand Parade Concluded in Riot of Sound and Colours (Pics & Vid)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PATRAS, Greece – The Patras Carnival Grand Parade, the climax of carnival festivities in the port city was concluded at around 19:00 on Sunday evening, with the customary “chocolate wars” where the onlookers lining the streets are “pelted” with chocolates.

The five teams of “chocolate-throwers” had ample ammunition that they used generously as the parade passed through the city’s streets, while the inventive costumes and satirical floats were once again enthusiastically applauded by visitors and locals alike.

The carnival festivities will come to a close with the ceremony for the burning of the Carnival King at Agios Nikolaos pier in the harbour at 21:00, to be followed by a party and the customary fireworks display.

The 2018 parade had got underway at 14:00 on Sunday with thousands of visitors lining the roads and Agiou Georgiou Square to watch the floats and the more than 30,000 participants from 138 “Treasure Hunt” crews.

As every year, the parade was led the Carnival King and the float of the Carnival Queen, to the sound of Greek folk music, followed by the ‘Treasure Hunt’ crews and chocolate throwers.