As Kammenos Clams Up, Tsipras Visits Greek Fighter Pilots

With Defense Minister Panos Kammenos largely dropping off the radar screen, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met with Greek fighter pilots on the Aegean island of Skyros after his government warned another Turkish provocation could bring a military response.

Tsipras toured a Hellenic Air Force combat group (135th) on Feb. 18, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said, in an area where Turkish fighter pilots routinely violate Greek airspace and engage in mock dogfights with Greek pilots, the visit coming shortly after a Turkish patrol boat was said to have deliberately rammed a Greek Coast Guard vessel off the disputed rocky islets of Imia.

Tsipras was accompanied by the usually-bombastic Kammenos, leader of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s coalition partner the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who usually taunts Turkey but has kept unusually quiet over the ramming incident.

That came as Kammenos objected to Tsipras plan to let the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) keep the word Macedonia in a new composite name, which the Defense Minister opposes but as he’s being squeezed to give in again so to stay in power.

The newspaper said he and Tsipras were at odds over how to handle the ramming and that the Premier was given only a belated briefing when it happened and wasn’t happy about it, heightening the tension between them.

Tsipras needs ANEL’s nine votes to have a majority in the 300-member Parliament and Kammenos has backed Leftist policies, including imposing more austerity that the ANEL leader was so opposed to that he broke away from his former party, New Democracy, over it and set up his own party that is polling only around 1 percent, not enough to get back into Parliament in next elections after he broke his own campaign vows too.

Tension with Turkey was defused after both countries agreed to withdraw vessels from the islets both claim and over which they nearly went to war in 1996 and where three Greek servicemen died when their helicopter crashed under still shadowy circumstances.

Turkish provocations have escalated after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Athens in December to meet Tsipras, who had complained of dealing with an “aggressive” Turkey was supposed to ratchet down the jitters but didn’t as Turkey kept sending fighter pilots into Greek skis and warships past Greek islands.

Turkish warships are keeping up their blockade in Cypriot waters where the legitimate government on the island where Turkey unlawfully occupied the northern third since a 1974 invasion has licensed international companies to drill for oil and gas.

That has kept an energy research vessel from the Italian company ENI from reaching a spot in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) which Turkey also claims and as Erdogan has demanded a share in any potentially lucrative fine be shared with Turkish-Cypriots.

Tsipras also brought his family to the idyllic island so spend the last days before Lent begins, leading up to the solemn Easter celebrations.