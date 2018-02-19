FYROM Sees Name Deal With Greece by July, Keeping Macedonia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Holding the upper hand now, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) said it expects Greece to concede by July and allow the country to keep the word Macedonia i a new composite name, ending a 26-year-feud.

That could coincide with a key NATO summit and allow the country under a new name, with a geographical qualifier such as Upper or Northern or New attached to Macedonia – the name of an ancient abutting Greek province – to enter the defense alliance, Reuters said.

Greece has blocked FYROM’s hopes of entering the European Union, as well as NATO, holding a veto but Greek Premier and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras – whose broken campaign promises included taking Greece out of NATO – now said he wants to help FYROM get in and to strengthen an alliance he once opposed.

United Nations Special Envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who has failed for two decades to find a solution, picked up the talks again after a three-year break amid speculation it was part of an American push to get FYROM – under its new name – into NATO as a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans.

Tsipras and his equally anti-nationalist Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias were said to have already agreed to the giveaway of the Macedonia name, first done by a New Democracy Conservative government in 1992.

That was supposed to be temporary until a new permanent name could be agreed but once FYROM got the word Macedonia it began calling itself by only that name and claimed Greek lands and territories, including the real Macedonia and second-largest city and port of Thessaloniki along with Greek culture, heritage and history, including Alexander the Great.

The only concession Greece has gotten is that FYROM removed the name of the Greek conqueror from its international airport and major highway, but didn’t take his a statue of him erected in the capital of Skopje and won’t change its Constitution which still has claims on Greek territories. Kotzias wants that to change but hasn’t pushed yet.

He and FYROM Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, who has continued to provoke Greece, met with Nimetz in Vienna earlier in February for preliminary talks but there was no word whether FYROM Premier Zoran Zaev would keep his promise to take any prospective deal to a referendum after it was reported that Kotzias wanted him to renege, a SYRIZA tactic.

“I believe we will be able to conclude the negotiations successfully by the NATO summit in July,” Zaev, who took over last May and pledged to work closer with Greece, said in an interview with Austrian radio station ORF.

“We have an automatic invitation, meaning NATO members will start ratifying our (NATO) accession as soon as we and Greece announce that the problem has been solved,” Zaev said.

The NATO summit will be held July 11-12 in Brussels.

Tsipras and Kotzias said they would ignore two protest rallies in Thessaloniki and Athens that drew hundreds of thousands opposed to name giveaway and would pay no attention to a survey showing 68 percent of Greeks are also against it, claiming they have no choice but to give in because some 140 of the world’s countries already call FYROM as Macedonia.

Greece could continue to veto FYROM’s hopes of EU and NATO entry but Tsipras and Kotzias said they want to help their neighbor get in even at the cost of giving away Macedonia permanently with almost nothing in return.