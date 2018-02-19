Calamos Suit Seeks $41.7M from Dutch EXIN Over Ethniki Insurance Bid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A suit brought by Greek-American billionaire John Calamos and his partner, John Koudounis, seeks $41.7 million from the Dutch company EXIN as their collaborative bid to acquire the Greek insurance company Ethniki faces a March 28 deadline with signs indicating it will collapse.

The US investors said they want back the money they lent EXIN in the last couple of years to help finance the acquisition of Ethniki Insurance – according to the lawsuit they filed on Feb. 6, Kathimerini reported.

The suit likely signals the end of the prospective deal that the group won over other investors to take over a key arm of the National Bank of Greece with the three partners at odds over the once-promising takeover.

The lawsuit says the loans to Exin were issued “for general business purposes” including “the buyout of 51 percent of shares of a corporate entity,” which is only mentioned as company “Y,” the paper said, but it didn’t provide information. The loans were used to cover the letter of guarantee for the acquisition of Ethniki, which EXIN offered to buy for 718.3 million euros ($890.87 million).

The report said the two Greek-American investors financed EXIN for the buyout and the coverage of expenses related to the tender for Ethniki but stopped funding it in the autumn of 2017 when they found EXIN couldn’t come up with the other monies needed for the deal.

Earlier, the paper said the bank was mulling waiting out the nine-month period since the deal was signed last year to see whether the deal will stay intact but it has now unraveled even further and faster.

NBG’s hope to see the nine-month period through, despite the rift within the winning bidder that put the deal at the risk of collapsing, was seen as a tactical maneuver in the bank’s effort to disengage itself from the agreement without any legal implications that would lead to further delays beyond March 28, the paper said.

The suit was brought by Calamos Family Partners, including Koudounis, CEO of Calamos’ asset management company in a Chicago suburb and seeks immediate repayment of more than $41 million in principal, plus interest, owed to them by EXIN under a series of loan agreements, the news agency Reuters said.

National Bank (NBG) had put its insurance subsidiary up for sale as part of a restructuring plan approved by the European Union to exit non-banking operations and focus on core banking but it had been lagging since being announced last year.

The takeover missed a Jan. 31 deadline to submit a list of stakeholders to the Bank of Greece amid reports a British fund could be brought in.

Despite the suit, EXIN earlier insisted in a statement that it remains “fully committed to the rapid completion of the Ethniki Insurance transaction” within the deadlines. This means that the sale of Greece’s biggest insurance will come down to the last day of the period set by the deal, before NBG seeks a new bidder.

The Calamos-EXIN group won a bid more than seven months ago but didn’t naming who will be involved to finance the deal, according to Kathimerini.

EXIN claimed it sent a full set of documents with the additional data it was asked for and that the deadline for the process is March 31, not Jan. 31, the paper said, adding that it was told by unnamed sources all the information isn’t available and that an EXIN email didn’t list the bank’s monitoring department of private insurance companies as a formal recipient.

EXIN-Calamos came out as the winning bidder last year for Ethniki, reportedly offering between 700-750 million euros ($787.25-$843.49 million) for a 75 percent stake in the insurance arm, the country’s biggest insurer with an 18 percent market share.