“Hard Work Has Brought Good Results,” Head of Gen. Secretariat for Greeks Abroad Says

ATHENS – The results achieved by the general secretariat for Greeks abroad in the last three years have shown that hard work brings good results, the head of the secretariat Michalis Kokkinos said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency released on Saturday.

“Our efforts are vindicated by what we have achieved,” Kokkinos said, visibly pleased with the 15-page outline summarising the work done since 2015. “Our work speaks for itself,” he added.

He highlighted that the priorities were set by Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, who had stressed that Greece was a ‘handicapped state’ without its diaspora, while Greece’s expatriates could not retain their identity without the Greek state.

The secretariat’s goals had been to combine patriotism with a global outlook and work to get the maximum benefit for the least possible cost, Kokkinos added, and the results were encouraging. A series of problems had to be tackled, from hospitality programmes stalled due to lack of funds to daily problems faced by Greeks abroad, support for Greek education and culture.

The results in the hospitality programmes, whose participation had increased steadily over the three years, were indicative, he said and for the first time met a standing demand for a programme catering to the elderly.

He also highlighted the programme “Proxenos” (Consul) that gave Greeks abroad online access to consular authorities and services for necessary documents, or the Work and Holiday Visa with Australia organised with the help of Deputy Foreign Minister Terens Quick for a student exchange programme between the two countries.

Another notable and unique example, he added, was the addition of Cairo’s Greek hospital into the Greek healthcare system EOPYY, or the establishment of February 9 as the World Day of the Greek Language, an initiative starting with the Greek expatriate community in Italy.

He also highlighted the secretariat’s actions to promote Greek history and culture, such as the Greek monument erected in Odessa to celebrate the 222nd anniversary since the city’s foundation, the restoration of the historic name of the ‘Via Dei Greci’ road in Naples, or the Giorgos Seferis poetry and story competition in Sicilty, among other events.

The secretariat’s efforts were now focused on building up a network and links between the young people of the Greek diaspora and their counterparts from other countries, as well as supporting expatriate entrepreneurs, he added.