Aglaia Papoutsis Passes away, 8 Days after Husband of over 50 Years

LEMONT, IL – Aglaia Papoutsis nee Eliopoulos, 77, of Lemont, formerly of Parapougi, Greece, passed away peacefully Thursday morning February 15th in Lemont, Illinois. Beloved and devoted wife of the late Tom Papoutsis for over 50 years. Loving mother of Effie (Haralombos) Kritikos and Vicky (Jeff) Papoutsis (Hughes).

Dearest Yiayia of Kosta, Lia, and Ethan. Loving sister to Maria, Effie, Georgia, and Yiannis. Beloved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Aglaia was a member of the Board of Trustees for Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox church in Palos Hills, IL and a dedicated volunteer for the Koraes Elementary school for many years. She was also an important contributor to her regional hometown associations.

May her memory be eternal! Friends and family asked to meet for the visitation from 9-10 AM Monday morning February 19th at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 South Roberts Road Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Service to immediately follow and beginning at 10:00 AM.Interment Bethania Cemetery of Justice.

In lieu of flowers memorials to be made to Hellenic American Academy, 445 Pine Street, Deerfield, IL 60015.Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc.; Directing. More information is available by phone: 877-974-9201/815-462-0711 or online: www.orricofuneral.com.

(From the Chicago Tribune, published on February 18).