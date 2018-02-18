ND’s Mitsotakis Meets Turkey’s PM, Other Foreign Officials at Munich Security Conference

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MUNICH, Germany – Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on the margins of the Munich Security Conference 2018. According to an announcement he repeated Greece’s standing positions.

Also present at the meeting on Saturday were Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and ND shadow foreign minister George Koumoutsakos.

Greece’s main opposition leader also had a series of other meetings on the sidelines of the conference, including one with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz focusing on the Western Balkans, a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on bilateral and regional issues, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. Senator for Wisconsin Ron Johnson. Greece’s relations with Turkey were an issue raised at all the ND leader’s meeting, the announcement said.

Koumoutsakos, meanwhile, held talks with Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov on the margins of the conference and exchanged views concerning the issue of FYROM’s name.

