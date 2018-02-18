Patras Carnival Grand Parade Underway (Pics & Vid)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PATRAS, Greece – The Patras Carnival Grand Parade, the climax of carnival festivities in the port city, got underway at 14:00 on Sunday and is expected to last more than four hours. Thousands of visitors have lined the roads and Agiou Georgiou Square to watch the parade, which includes a number of floats and more than 30,000 participants from 138 “Treasure Hunt” crews.

Leading the parade is the Carnival King and the float of the Carnival Queen, to the sound of Greek folk music while the carnival fun spills out onto surrounding roads and squares in central Patras.

The video shown above shows scenes of the night-time parade (without floats) that took place on Saturday evening.