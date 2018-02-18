President Pavlopoulos: We Νeed Our Culture to Defend Our History

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – There is no other tree that symbolises the quiet strength, the tranquility, the hope, life itself from the olive tree that is linked with the Greek civilisation. It is very important for our culture, particularly in these difficult times. Because the quiet strength, the tranquility, the hope and the creation is the place in which, we Greeks can move and create, stated President of Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos during the inauguration of the exhibition “Countless Aspects of Beauty” at the Olive and Olive Oil Museum of the Cultural Institution of Piraeus Bank Group in Sparta on Saturday.

“We need our culture not only to promote or to boost our tourism but firstly to defend our history and secondly to get inspired by those it expresses. To learn about things that are very useful because the challenges we have to confront are very big”, said Pavlopoulos.