Allegations against Archimandrite Gerasimos Makris By Theodoros Kalmoukos February 18, 2018 FILE - Fr. Gerasimos Makris was honored on his tenth year pastoral anniversary at Holy Cross parish in Brooklyn New York To Read this Article Login or Subscribe Login Subscribe Related News Greek Wine Exports Soar, Catch World’s Attention, Not EU’sPresident Pavlopoulos: We Νeed Our Culture to Defend Our HistoryGreek Orthodox Priest Brutally Attacked in North Carolina Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email *