Bulgaria Stakes Claim in Greece-FYROM Name Feud

SKOPJE, FYROM – Greece’s planned giveaway of the name of its ancient province of Macedonia to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) has drawn in Bulgaria too, a country caught up in a war with Greece a century ago.

The historical territory of Macedonia included lands that are now in Greece, Bulgaria and the country that calls itself Macedonia.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said his anti-nationalist party wants to let FYROM keep the name Macedonia in a new composite, 26 years after it was allowed by a then-ruling New Democracy Administration.

That’s despite Greece, which has barred FYROM entry into NATO and European Union hopes because it’s Balkan neighbor keeps coveting Greek lands, heritage, culture and history, having the right to continue the veto until a name without Macedonia is agreed.

Two protest rallies in Thessaloniki – a city FYROM says belongs to the Slavs – and in Athens drew hundreds of protesters but Tsipras and Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias ignored them as well as surveys showing 68 percent of Greeks are opposed to the name giveaway.

Now Bulgaria, pushed out of the real Macedonia in Greece in the Second Balkan War in 1913, said it is opposed to any new name for FYROM that includes “a geographical qualifier that is related to the territory of Bulgaria,” said Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

That came in a meeting he had in the FYROM capital of Skopje with FYROM President Gjorge Ivanov but the Bulgarian leader didn’t explain what he meant.

United Nations Special Envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who has failed for two decades to find an answer, has resumed talks between Greece and FYROM after a three-year delay and reportedly offered five names that include geographical qualifiers such as Upper, Northern, or New Macedonia, all acceptable to Greece, but FYROM irredentist claims on Greek territories is slowing progress in the talks.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)