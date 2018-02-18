Turkey Fires Back at Greek Foreign Minister’s Warning

0 SHARES Share Tweet

While both countries withdrew war ships from the area around the disputed rocky islets of Imia, Turkey took a shot at Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias who said if another Turkish ship raps a Greek vessel that Greece’s response won’t be peaceful.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said Kotzias’ comments were “worrisome” especially after the Prime Ministers of the countries had already agreed in a phone call to cool tensions after the ramming.

“In this framework, we once again stress that our country supports the de-escalation of tensions in the Aegean Sea,” Aksoy reportedly said, adding that “that Greek Foreign Minister has adopted an approach that is non-peaceful… and far from the responsibility required by his political position.”

Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Gennimatas accused Turkey of violating international law after Greece presented video evidence of the ramming and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos called on NATO, to which both belong, to back Greece for once.

“Turkey systematically violates international law and continuously crosses red lines. And, when called back to order, it complains and reacts as if it were detached from the reality Turkey itself has created,” Gennimatas said.

“Greece is a country that acts soberly, responsibly and peacefully. And this is an element of its strength. It insists on solving differences peacefully and through dialogue, in a manner consistent with contemporary European political culture, which Turkey ought to adopt. What is more, it must respect international law and the law of the sea,” he added.

Major New Democracy opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition had created the crisis by trying to constantly appease Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met with Turkish Prime Minister Binali, who has virtually no power and defers to Erdogan, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

During the meeting, which was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and New Democracy’s shadow foreign minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos, Mitsotakis reportedly repeated Greece’s established foreign policy positions, said Kathimerini.