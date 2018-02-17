Italian Police Seizes 300 Kilos of Cocaine from Vessel of Danaos Shipping

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Italian authorities seized on Friday 300 kg of cocaine from a Maltese-flagged containership berthed at the Port of Genoa, after the vessel’s crew found the drugs during a routine crew inspection, the county’s police said.

According to the owner of the 3,430 TEU “Dimitris C”, Danaos Shipping, the crew found the drugs inside plastic bags hidden in a remote section on the deck. The incident was immediately reported to the Italian authorities.

The company said that the contents of the containers on containerships are not known to either the ship or the management company, except in the case of “dangerous goods” – such as flammable, chemical, explosive and refrigerated contents. Also, loading is not carried out by the ship’s crew but by third parties (stevedores) which are not the ship’s responsibility.