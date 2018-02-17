Gov’t Responded with Delay to Imia Incident, ND’s Kikilias Says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – New Democracy (ND) deputy responsible for Defence Vassilis Kikilias estimated that the incident in Imia was not isolated from the sequence of Turkey’s provocative actions in the Aegean and in the southeastern Mediterranean, speaking to SKAI TV on Saturday.

He accused the government that it reacted with 13 hours delay noting that the Greek Foreign Ministry delayed to answer to e Turkish Foreign Ministry secretary general’s clear provocation.

Kikilias also said that “we did not hear from the government the obvious. What Kyriakos Mitsotakis (ND leader) said ‘that Imia are Greek'”.

Moreover, he underlined that there must be national consensus in the major issues “Kyriakos Mitsotakis proved his responsibility and his patriotism. I can not ignore that Mr. Tsipras (Alexis, Prime Minister) has used even the national issue for domestic consumption in an attempt to create problems to his rivals” he said.