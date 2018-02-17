International Οlive Οil Competition Shows Greece’s Standing as Leading Producer in the World

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As the third largest producer of olive oil in the world, Greece has not met with the recognition it deserves on the international scene. The Athena International Olive Oil Competition hopes to change that through an annual global event that this year will be held at the European Cultural Centre of Delphi on March 26 to 28.

“Greece is the world’s third largest olive oil producer – first in extra virgin olive oil production – and leading by far in terms of per capita consumption, followed by Spain, Italy and Portugal,” founder and organiser Vinetum communications company said.

They said the event, held for the third year, is “the fastest-growing international olive oil competition in the world.”

Vinetum, originally founded to organise events promoting Greek wine, holds the event at olive oil-producing regions in Greece. Last year’s event was held in Messinia, on the Peloponnnese.

This year’s location, Delphi, celebrates the fame the city held in antiquity as seat of the famous oracle and as one of Greece’s largest olive groves today. Olives and olive oil have featured prominently in Greek culture and economy from antiquity to the present.

Vinetum pointed out that it founded the competition because despite Greece’s being one of the largest olive oil producers in the world – and number one in its per capita consumption globally – the country has not reached the recognition it deserves in the sector.

To emphasise the international standing, 40% of entries come from abroad, and close to two-thirds of the judges’ panel (20 members in all) consists of foreigners, said Vinetum.

The deadline for registration is March 2, 2018, while the final deadline for samples to reach Vinetum is March 9.

(For more information: https://www.athenaoliveoil.gr/en/)