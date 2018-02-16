Greek-Italian Flavia Sgoifo among the Panelists at Film Q&A Event

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK – After a lively and informative discussion on the pursuit of excellence in screenwriting by Silvana Jakich- a working writer with the New Zealand Film Commission, Jeremiah Kipp added personal experiences in directing and post production, and Flavia Sgoifo covered the importance of social media as a marketing tool in all stages of film production. The event was held at Shetler Studios & Theatres in Manhattan and explored, as noted on Facebook, “why we make films and how to make them relevant and impactful.”

It was the “trifecta” of film, content, and how to market the work from three established and well-respected masters of their respective fields.

The insightful discussion and Q&A was followed by a wine reception.

About the Panelists

Silvana Jakich is a writer/producer/director who wrote and directed the feature film Underdogs, Tom and Sabrina Divorce, and numerous shorts. Having completed a second draft of her screenplay for the NZFC, Jakich is preparing a package for the Film Commission to discuss funding for a production. She also has a feature film screenplay she co-wrote (Happy Birthday Mara Steinberg) optioned in Germany which has been translated into German and is scheduled for production in 2019.

Jeremiah Kipp, an accomplished director whose work includes Broken Badges starring Tom Sizemore, Pick Up starring Jim Truefrost, and A Transformative Moment starring Mercedes Ruehl to name a few. Kipp has a deep understanding of both the technical and artistic aspects of directing. He is currently working on Fizzle by Gilbert Girion.

Flavia Sgoifo, an actress, writer, director, and journalist hailing from Milan and Athens came to New York on the Sanford Meisner Scholarship. After attaining her diploma at the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, she has performed Off-Broadway in Antigone, The Spyglass Seven, and Bella Napoli. Sgoifo can also be seen in upcoming Amazon prime series Brooklyn Ties, Netflix original Metropark, and feature film Starling. She also works as a freelance arts and culture columnist for Greek-American newspaper The National Herald and hosts the Flavia Sgoifo Show on the Hellas FM radio station.