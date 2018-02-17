Demetrios on the Hot Seat at Holy Synod at Phanar By Theodoros Kalmoukos February 17, 2018 Archbishop Demetrios of America. (Photo by Bill Petros) To Read this Article Login or Subscribe Login Subscribe Related News Hellenic Professionals Host US Tax Reform Panel DiscussionMWRD President Spyropoulos Celebrates International Greek Language DayMueller Charges Russians with Meddling in 2016 Race Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email *