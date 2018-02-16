Naxos and Small Cyclades Presented at BIT 2018 in Milan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAXOS, Greece – The municipality of Naxos and Small Cyclades participated in the International Tourism Exhibition BIT 2018 that was held between 11 and 13 February in Milan.

The five small Cyclades islands – Schinoussa, Iraklia, Koufonissia, Donousa and Keros (uninhabited) – of the municipality were presented at the pavilion of the Southern Aegean region through scheduled meetings with journalists writing in Italian media with a focus on travel, such as Sale and Pepe, Bell’Europa and Vogue.

“The high interest for the Small Cyclades and Naxos was confirmed as many people visited the pavilion,” stated deputy mayor of Naxos and Small Cyclades Dimitris Lianos.