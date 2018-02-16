Tsipras Mocks Samaras Suit Over Novartis Secret Scandal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is ridiculing a suit brought against him by former Premier and previous New Democracy chief Antonis Samaras who charged he and other rival politicians were victims of a plot to discredit them over an alleged scandal involving the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis.

With prosecutors unable to find any substantial evidence and using the testimony of three secret witnesses in a witness protection, and who alleged SYRIZA rivals took 50 million euros ($62.6 million) in bribes, some of those whose names were leaked as part of the probe in turn mocked what they said was a phony scandal designed to get them.

All those identified so far are rivals of Tsipras, who has fallen out of favor after reneging on anti-austerity promises and planning to give away the name of Macedonia, an ancient Greek province, to a new composite for the neighboring Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) with his anti-nationalist party also seeking to bring that country into NATO – from which Tsipras said he would remove Greece before breaking his word on that too.

Samaras’ suit is against six other people, including the Deputy Justice Minister Dimitris Papaggelopoulos, three prosecutors, and two secret witnesses who have been identified in court documents only by code names.

Tsipras’ office – he doesn’t hold news conferences nor talk to reporters generally- put out a statement that said: “We look forward to reading the new conspiratorial theory of Mr. Samaras, who is permanently under a persecution complex,. However the only one who is persecuting him is his past. We recommend he sues that, too.”

He accused the prosecutors of abuse of power, violation of duty and violation of confidentiality, the two witnesses of perjury and defamation, and Tsipras and Papaggelopoulos of instigating the others to commit those crimes.

Samaras asked the court for “judicial protection from an unprecedented vulgar political-judicial plot that was created and executed against me.”

In response to the lawsuit, Papaggelopoulos accused Samaras of trying to create a diversion and intimidate court officials and witnesses.

“I thank Mr. Samaras for the supernatural abilities he attributes to me, which allow me in an international scandal to provoke and manipulate investigations on a global level,” Papaggelopoulos said in a statement issued by his ministry.

Samaras, the conservative prime minister from 2012-15, filed the suit alleging a series of crimes, including abuse of power, defamation, violation of duty and perjury.

His move comes after Greece’s left-led government requested parliament investigate accusations that 10 senior former officials, including Samaras, were involved in bribes allegedly paid by Novartis to boost drug sales and prices. Samaras and the other officials have all denied the allegations. Novartis has said it is cooperating with Greek authorities.

That request, which targeted several top opposition figures, came amid an increasingly acrimonious face-off between the government and leading opposition parties, which accuse it of using the judiciary to further political ends.

THE USUAL SUSPECTS

The officials allegedly involved in the scandal with Samaras include Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, who has served as health, foreign and defense minister in previous conservative governments, Panagiotos Pikramenos, who served as caretaker prime minister for one month in 2012 and six other people.

Tsipras’ Syriza party cited testimonies from anonymous, protected witnesses who claimed Novartis also set aside more than one million euros to bribe Greek officials. It quoted allegations from one of the witnesses that a senior Novartis official in Greece delivered a suitcase of cash to the prime minister’s office in 2013.

Under Greek law, Parliament must review allegations against politicians before prosecutions can be authorized.

Acting fast after his name was leaked to an alleged scandal involving bribery and the Prosecutors have been unable to find any evidence apart from the anonymous charges from the witnesses whose stories were said to be changing and dubious after government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said it was “a massive scandal that has stunned Greek society,” and with criticism the government was unlawfully being briefed by prosecutors.

“Today, I am filing a suit against the Prime Minister,” Samaras said in a statement on Feb. 15. “He is responsible for the horrible conspiracy that is being put together. It has been so badly designed that it is falling apart on its own.”

He said the case was brought a day after a massive rally in Athens, following one two weeks earlier in Thessaloniki, over Tsipras’ plans and the anti-nationalist SYRIZA to let the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) keep the word Macedonia in a new composite.

“At a time when Greece is facing major challenges and threats, they are trying to defame their opponents with lies and to divide the Greek people,” added Samaras, who argued that he is also taking a stand because of the dangerous precedent set by the use of protected witnesses, said Kathimerini.

“In the future, every new government will be able to use coached informants to do away with its political opponents,” he said, while accusing Tsipras of trying to adopt the tactics of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who is operating as a dictator.

Samaras said his government had fought against corruption in the healthcare sector and managed to reduce spending on medicines.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)