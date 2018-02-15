Costa Navarino Welcomes Golfers for the 2nd Messinia Pro-Am, Feb. 21-24

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Less than a week to go until the 2nd Messinia Pro-Am at Costa Navarino. The international tournament will take place February 21-24, welcoming 44 teams of professionals and amateurs, to enjoy the destination’s signature golf courses in the mild Messinian climate.

The program of the 2nd Messinia Pro-Am begins on February 20, with the teams’ registration at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino. The first official practice day will take place at the two 18-hole courses The Dunes and The Bay. On February 21, Costa Navarino welcomes participants at the “All That Jazz” Reception, while on February 22, the action begins for the athletes and golf enthusiasts on both courses.

On February 23, the tournament schedule includes the “Rock ‘n’ Roll” Charity Night event. All participants are invited to the bowling game “A good cause to STRIKE” during which for every pin knocked down a monetary donation will be made towards the Charity Association SOS Children’s Villages Greece. The tournament encourages anyone who wishes to make online donations to do so via the following link: https://messiniaproam. costanavarino.com/charity.html .

On February 24, the tournament concludes with the festive “Shiny” Gala Dinner and Award Ceremony. The evening’s hosts Manos Gavras and Elena Charbila- two well-known Greek actors- will welcome guests and winners at a memorable celebration.

The schedule of the 2nd Messinia Pro-Am is available here:

https://messiniaproam. costanavarino.com/event-info/ schedule.html

In addition to the professional athletes and golf enthusiasts joining the tournament from around the world, famous British pop musicians Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy will join the golf action at the 2nd Messinia Pro-Am.

The official airline partner of the tournament is Aegean Airlines, member of the world’s largest global airline alliance Star Alliance.

Vodafone, Athens International Airport and MyTransfer are the official sponsors. Samsung is the official technology partner of the tournament, for the first time in Greece, in the field of golf tournaments.

Kyvernitis Travel is the official travel partner coordinating and ensuring a smooth registration & accommodation process.

The tournament innovates with the support of Fysiotek as sports science partner and the Official supporters of the tournament include Ford Motor Hellas, Natural Mineral Water “Vikos”, J.VOURAKIS SONS EE, Poseidonia, Luc Belaire, Stoli, Paulaner, METAXA, Kir-Yianni, Marendry, Nescafé Alegria, Kalamata Papadimitriou and Siampis.

Lastly, the 2nd Messinia Pro-Am is assisted by ECOLAB, Kayak, Stefanouris, Messiniaki Paradosi, Dimiourgies, Fever-Tree and Avanti.

Messinia Pro-Am is organized in cooperation with the PGAs of Europe, under the auspices of PGA of Greece, the Hellenic Golf Federation and the Hellenic Olympic Academy.

More information in available online: messiniaproam.costanavarino. com, hashtag: #messiniaproam.