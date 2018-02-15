Football Fans Clash with the Riot Police in Athens (Vid)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS (AP) — Police say 18 people believed to be supporters of Dynamo Kiev have been detained for questioning after a bar in central Athens was damaged ahead of a Europa League game between the Ukrainian team and local club AEK.

The incident occurred on Thursday, hours before the match at Athens’ Olympic Stadium.

Sources say that the Supporters of Spartak Moscow- who probably were in Belgrade to support Crvena Zvezda vs CSKA Moscow- attacked a group of Dynamo Kyiv fans in Athens before the AEK – Dynamo match on Thursday for the UEFA Cup.

Police are on alert after a Greek anarchist group urged Greek football fans to confront what it described as groups of neo-Nazis among the traveling fans.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)