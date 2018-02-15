Greek-American Remains in Critical Condition after Brutal Attack

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EMERYVILLE, CA – Greek-American Alex Madias was brutally attacked on February 11 while waiting with his friend at the Amtrak Station in Emeryville, CA. The incident happened just after 9 PM at the corner of 59th Street and Horton Street. The assailant asked for money and then hit Madias on the left side of the head, knocking him unconscious.

The victim was transferred to East Bay Hospital, where he remains at this time in critical condition.

The Emeryville Police Department launched a manhunt and asked for anyone with information to contact the Police Department by phone: 510-596-3700.

Theodore Madias, spoke with The National Herald, about his younger brother’s situation, pointing out that he remains in critical condition and that the next three to four days are the most crucial for his life because the skull penetrated the left side of his brain.

Alex, 26, and Theodore, 28, were both born in Novato, CA, and are members of the Novato Nativity of Christ Greek Orthodox Church, the community where they grew up.

Relatives and friends will gather on February 15 at the Greek Orthodox Church to attend a prayer service for Alex’s health, which will be presided over by the head of the community, Rev. Fr. John Kocolas.

Alex is married to Robyn, as Theodore Madias pointed out, the wedding took place on October 1, 2015 at the same church where they were baptized.

Alex is a graduate of the Sonoma State University and was working with his parents Constantine and Marti at FICO (the credit analysis company formerly known as Fair Isaac Corp).

Theodore Madias on February 13 started a GoFundMe campaign at www.gofundme.com to raise $50,000 to cover his brother’s hospitalization expenses.

Alex and Theodore’s parents were born in California, while their grandparents Theodore (deceased) and Evangelia Madias were born in Kardamyla, Chios.