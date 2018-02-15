FYROM’s Decision to Change Airport, Motorway Name Becomes Official

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SKOPJE (ANA/ N. Frangopoulos) — A decision by the cabinet of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to change the name of Skopje airport and of a road that leads to the Greek borders was published in the FYROM government gazette on Thursday.

The director of the public company responsible for FYROM’s road network, Zoran Kitanov, said that the company will now immediately remove the 19 signs along the motorway with the name “Alexander of Macedon” and will replace them with others bearing the motorway’s new name “Friendship”.

The Turkish company TAV that has managed Skopje airport since 2010 is expected to proceed rapidly with changing the airport’s name from “Alexander the Great” to International Airport of Skopje.

FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced that the airport and road will be renamed after his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on January 24, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.