Gov’t Policy Allowed Turkey to Escalate Its Provocation, Mitsotakis Says

ATHENS – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed deep concern over the incident near the Imia islets, while addressing his party’s parliamentary group on Thursday.

“This is a particularly critical moment; the tension in the Aegean caused by Turkey carries risks for the entire region,” said Mitsotakis, adding that: “The peak of Turkey’s provocation was the Turkish foreign ministry’s announcement referring to the Imia islets as Turkish territory.”

The main opposition leader blamed the government, saying that its policy in recent months had allowed Turkey to adopt an increasingly provocative stance.

“Greece’s stance must be clear: There are no grey zones in the Aegean, the Imia islets are Greek and sovereign rights are not disputed,” Mitsotakis said.