Extremists and the End of Christianity By Amb. Patrick Theros February 15, 2018 A view of Jerusalem's old city is seen Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) To Read this Article Login or Subscribe Login Subscribe Related News My Firsthand Sampling of the Food at the Trump Grill(e)“If We Run to Save Macedonia, We Will Be Saved”The Greek-Russian Relationship: Unrequited Love 1 Comment The extremists have driven Greek youth from our churches. Yesterday I saw many Greeks who got ashes on their forehead just so their coworkers would not consider them to be communists. Many Greeks are seeking out the Methodists (such as Christ Church), who have byzantine domes, icons, bishops, service and wonderful music like we did before the extremists turned our churches into howling minarets by banning our Psalm 150 organs. See the quitodox site. Pokrov says Methodists are the best at handling abuse. Margaret Thatcher, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton were all raised Methodists. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email *
1 Comment
The extremists have driven Greek youth from our churches. Yesterday I saw many Greeks who got ashes on their forehead just so their coworkers would not consider them to be communists. Many Greeks are seeking out the Methodists (such as Christ Church), who have byzantine domes, icons, bishops, service and wonderful music like we did before the extremists turned our churches into howling minarets by banning our Psalm 150 organs. See the quitodox site. Pokrov says Methodists are the best at handling abuse. Margaret Thatcher, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton were all raised Methodists.