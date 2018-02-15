Samaras Sues Tsipras Over Unproved Novartis Scandal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Acting fast after his name was leaked to an alleged scandal involving bribery and the Swiss-based Novartis pharmaceutical company, former Premier Antonis Samaras has sued Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, accusing him of plotting to discredit rival leaders as the Radical Left SYRIZA leader has plummeted in polls after reneging on anti-austerity vows.

The previous New Democracy leader, who was unseated in the January, 2015 elections, was one of 10 rival politicians who claimed they were being smeared by the government, which has set up a parliamentary committee to investigate reports from secret witnesses they took 50 million euros ($62.38 million) from Novartis to help fix drug prices and flu shots.

Prosecutors have been unable to find any evidence apart from the anonymous charges from the witnesses whose stories were said to be changing and dubious after government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said it was “a massive scandal that has stunned Greek society,” and with criticism the government was unlawfully being briefed by prosecutors.

“Today, I am filing a suit against the Prime Minister,” Samaras said in a statement on Feb. 15. “He is responsible for the horrible conspiracy that is being put together. It has been so badly designed that it is falling apart on its own.”

He said the case was brought a day after a massive rally in Athens, following one two weeks earlier in Thessaloniki, over Tsipras’ plans and the anti-nationalist SYRIZA to let the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) keep the word Macedonia in a new composite.

“At a time when Greece is facing major challenges and threats, they are trying to defame their opponents with lies and to divide the Greek people,” added Samaras, who argued that he is also taking a stand because of the dangerous precedent set by the use of protected witnesses, said Kathimerini.

“In the future, every new government will be able to use coached informants to do away with its political opponents,” he said, while accusing Tsipras of trying to adopt the tactics of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who is operating as a dictator.

Samaras, who was Premier from 2012-15, said his government had fought against corruption in the healthcare sector and managed to reduce spending on medicines.