New ELTA Stamp Series Dedicated to “Myrtis”, the 5th Century BC Girl from Athens

Hellenic Post (ELTA) on Wednesday announced the issue of a new series of collectible stamps dedicated to “Myrtis” – the reconstruction of the face of an ancient Athenian girl that died of a plague in the 5th century BC.

Scientists at Athens University used her skull and applied various techniques to create a wax model that fully reconstructed the face of the long-dead girl, whose remains were found in a mass grave in Keramikos, discovered during excavation to build the Athens metro. The final result was christened ‘Myrtis’ by its creators and the model, along with the techniques used to create it, were part of the touring exhibition “Myrtis: Face to face with the past”.

The stamp series will be released on Thursday and sold until stocks runs out, except for the 5,000 illustrated First Day Envelopes, which will be withdrawn on February 14, 2019. It is designed by Anthoula Lyga and launches the ELTA stamp issue programme for 2018.