U.S. Ambassador Pyatt to Ankara on Feb. 15-16 to Consult with Tillerson

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – U.S. Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic Geoffrey R. Pyatt is travelling to Ankara from 15 – 16 February 2018 for consultations with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell and several of his regional counterparts, a U.S. Embassy press release said on Wednesday.

They are to discuss a range of topics, the press release said, “including our ambitious energy agenda, where coordination with Ambassadors from Baku to Belgrade is intrinsic to our strategy.”

The embassy also added that “contrary to press reports, he will not be meeting with Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.”