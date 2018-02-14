Antentokounmpo Makes a Wish Come True for 15-Year-Old

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MILWAUKEE, WI – Not just a star athlete and basketball player, but also a great person, Giannis Antentokounmpo has once again shown his human side. The Greek superstar of the NBA has made the dream of the 15-year-old Dimitris Zamanis a reality.

The young Greek boy suffers from a rare blood disease – aplastic anemia – and after (about) one year of hospitalization, he asked the Make A Wish Foundation for the opportunity to meet his idol, Giannis Antentokounmpo.

At the expense of the Foundation, Dimitris, his mother- Haroula, and his brother, traveled to Milwaukee where the Greek star waited on the practice court. Giannis Antentokounmpo welcomed Zamanis, shot some hoops together, while Antentokounmpo and his teammates had their usual morning workout before the game against Atlanta. Then, Zamanis and his family watched the Bucks game from the front row just a breath away from the players.

“It was a tough time for me. At first I did not want to ask for Make A Wish. But then I told my mother that I had to meet Giannis and so we communicated with Make A Wish and we said that we wanted to meet with him. It was a relief. It was very difficult in the hospitals… [meeting Giannis] that would be a great memory,” said Zamanis.

“He is a 15-year-old boy who has had a difficult time. It was important that he made the wish to meet me. I hope we made his day, and he had a good time with us. He is a good shooter, as I saw. It’s the least I can do,” Giannis said.