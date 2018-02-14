Reservations from Israel on Rising Trend, GNTO Officials Say at IMTM Fair

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Reservations from Israel to Greece are showing are continuing their upward trend this year, according to information by Greek tourism officials meeting with Israeli officials at the International Tourism Fair of Israel, IMTM 2018, in Tel Aviv.

Secretary General of the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) Constantinos Tsegas and other GNTO officials met with representatives of the largest travel agencies of Israel and discussed the prospects for this year as well as the possibility of increasing arrivals tourism through the introduction of more airline destinations in Greece.

Incoming Israeli tourism received a boost following bilateral relations established by Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura in 2016. Direct flights from Israel to Greek destinations increased over the last year, with plane arrivals exceeding 503,000, up 15 pct, according to Ben Gurion airport figures.

GNTO’s pavilion at the IMTM fair included representatives from several Greek regions as well as hoteliers, while total participation in IMTM ncluded 170 exhibitors from 50 countries.