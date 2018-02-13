Search Continues for Missing Greek-Canadian Skier

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WILMINGTON, NY – Greek-Canadian Constantinos “Danny” Filippidis, a 49-year-old firefighter from Toronto, disappeared on February 7 at the Whiteface Mountain ski resort in Wilmington, the Times-Union reported, adding that he was visiting friends there. Filippidis was last seen on Wednesday afternoon and the search began at 4:30 PM that day. The search continued on February 10.

The Olympic Regional Development Authority spokesman Jon Lundin said that “about 100 people, including six government agencies and volunteers, are part of the search,” the Times-Union reported.

“Filippidis was last seen wearing a green ski jacket, black helmet and red skis. He is described as 5-foot-10, 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair,” the Times-Union reported.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen Filippidis or who was using a GoPro camera on the mountain the day he went missing, February 7, is asked to call the State Police at 518-873-2750.