Turkey: Greece Shouldn’t Impose Name on FYROM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s prime minister says it’s wrong for Greece to dictate what FYROM’s official name should be, but adds that he hopes the two neighboring countries can resolve their dispute “amicably.”
Speaking at a joint conference with visiting FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Monday, Binali Yildirim said: “it is wrong for another country to determine the name of a country.”
FYROM and Greece have been at odds for a quarter-century over the name Macedonia, but have pledged to resolve the dispute by the summer. Greece says the country’s name implies claims on its own province of Macedonia and wants it changed.
The squabble has prevented FYROM from joining NATO.
Zaev said the best solution was one that would pave the way for FYROM’s NATO and European Union membership.
If Turkey actually had a history and given to the world what Greece has given then Erdogan’s opinion may have had more credibility. Since turkey is a country of stolen lands, cultures, arts and churches, he should refrain from offering his opinion which no one really cares to hear and stick with invading sovereign states and occupying their lands which they seem to have mastered.