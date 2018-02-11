No Greek “Clean Exit” from Bailouts, Four More Years of Monitoring

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – Greece’s economy will need at least four more years of checking after three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($399.2 billion) expires in August, the Finance Ministry admitted, shooting down government claims of a so-called “Clean Exit”.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into embarrassing surrenders to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM), had said monitoring wouldn’t be needed and there was no need for a precautionary program.

Now, however, the creditors will keep an eye on the Greek books as Tsipras committed to automatic spending cuts if fiscal targets aren’t met and the coalition government, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) still hasn’t finished a number of promised reforms and austerity measures they vowed to reject.

That includes hitting a primary surplus target of 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product, a mark many analysts said can’t be made and as it doesn’t count the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security, some military expenditures and interest on debt.

European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, visiting Athens, said there had to be “appropriate” post-bailout monitoring.