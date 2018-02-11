Tom Papoutsis Passed Away at Age 86

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GLENVIEW, IL – Tom “Athanasios” Papoutsis, 86, of Lemont, formerly of Meligala Greece, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning February 7th in Glenview, Illinois. Beloved and devoted husband of Aglaia nee Eliopoulos for over 50 years.

Loving father of Effie (Harry) Kritikos and Vicky (Jeff) Papoutsis (Hughes). Dearest Papou of Kosta, Lia, Ethan and loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was an active and valued member of the Palos Hills business community for years, as well as an important contributor to his hometown and regional associations.

He served as President and Vice President of the Papaflessas Messinian Association of Chicago. May his memory be eternal!

Friends and family asked to meet for the visitation from 9 AM to 10:00 AM Monday morning, February 12th at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 South Roberts Road Palos Hills, IL 60465.

Funeral Service to immediately follow and beginning at 10 AM. Interment Bethania Cemetery of Justice. In lieu of flowers memorials to be made to Hellenic American Academy, 445 Pine Street, Deerfield, IL 60015, in Mr. Papoutsis’ name. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc.; Directing. For information 877-974-9201/815-462-0711 or www.orricofuneral.com.