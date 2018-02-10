Antonaros was Removed from ND by Decision of Kyriakos Mitsotakis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENA. By decision of the ND President, Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Mr. Evangelos Antonaros was removed from the party.

The simple announcement by the New Democracy Press Office stated: “By decision of the President of New Democracy Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Evangelos Antonaros is out of the party”.

ND sources say: “As Kyriakos Mitsotakis has publicly stated from the outset, he wants to shed light on this particular case. With this in mind, it is inconceivable that some party members play games for personal profit, questioning the possibility of innocence. Especially when it is obvious that the government is manufacturing accusations.”

Mr. Antonaros was a government spokesman for Prime Minister Costas Karamanlis and is considered to be one of his closest associates.

Lately, in social media, he was pointing to ND Deputy Prime Minister Adoni Georgiades, whose name appears to be involved in the Novartis case.