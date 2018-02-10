“If We Run to Save Macedonia, We Will Be Saved”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The demonstrations taking place in Greece over the government’s (mis)handling of secret negotiations with the nation formerly known as Vardaska (aka FYROM or those wannabes north of the Greek province of Macedonia) seem to have reawakened a long slumbering force – the people. The enormous turnout at the first demonstration in Thessaloniki last month was not only a pleasant surprise, but a glimmering hope for a downtrodden, impoverished, and seriously wronged society that has withstood one of the greatest peacetime economic depressions in modern history.

Despite downright opposition from the establishment, these weary and discouraged people poured out by the hundreds of thousands to peacefully speak out against the relinquishing of the Macedonian identity to those erstwhile Dardanians. In doing so, the first signs of the awakening of a sleeping giant have become manifest. It’s too early to tell what the outcome of this series of mass peaceful demonstrations will be, however, if nothing else, they shall provide a much-needed slap in the face to a system that’s been undercutting any initiative in Greece for decades.

Recent legislation serves to dispel any misconceptions about the true intention of the European forces that have turned Greece into a modern debt colony and carried out an economic occupation. Greece’s finance minister wrote an amendment to a recent law according to which the executive members of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, which controls the nation’s banks, are exempt from asset and income declarations. Essentially, this means that the bosses of the banking sector don’t have to file documents explaining the “origin of their wealth,” while not only government officials, but all public sector employees and even privately-employed journalists are obliged to file. This amendment was reportedly demanded by the European Central Bank.

So much for the argument that Europe’s grand inquisitors would address the chronic issues of partisanship and corruption plaguing the country. Greece is not afforded equal status or protection by its European allies, nor is their involvement in the nation’s affairs meant to remedy the endemic problems that left the nation vulnerable in the first place.

Certainly, everyone is familiar with the adage that to the victor go the spoils, and it was implicitly understood that the Eurocrats and banksters would get the choice cuts of the nation’s resources that they are divvying up among themselves. However, up until recently, there were at least certain facades that made this behavior less conspicuous and hence, provoked public opinion to a lesser degree. Since the arrival of the troika and the imposition of the hated memoranda, any semblance of democracy, transparency, and equality among the European Union member states is laughable.

Times change, but the nature of the struggle for hegemony remains very much the same. Thucydides’ account of Pericles’ great concern remains very timely: “for I am afraid of our own errors more than of their designs.” (Book 1, 144, 1). The follies of Greece’s politicians and their mishandling of the nation’s debt crisis opened the way for this unprecedented peacetime forcible impoverishment of a people. With Greece on the ropes financially and formally obliged to keep the death by austerity approach even after its official “exit” from the memorandum this summer, foes and allies alike have likely set their sights on the nation’s territorial integrity. Assenting to a deal with a country that has openly irredentist claims on its territory and has blatantly attempted to steal its history and identity at this juncture would be a major mistake for Greece. It stands to lose much more than it does to gain.

Unfortunately, the ideological fixations of the current Greek government aren’t helping matters. A leftist government that will go down in history as carrying out the most unbridled neo-liberal agenda in modern Greece has little to appease its cadres and party members save the perks of power (favors, appointments, self-serving interests, etc.) and the fulfillment of party ideology congruent with today’s neoliberal European Union (of bankers). The area where they seem to agree the most is ethno-nihilism and globalization.

With the help of an unprincipled media system that has done more than its fair share of misinforming, brainwashing, thought policing, and generally manipulating public opinion in Greece – not to mention dumbing down the population with the garbage they play (cheap spinoffs of foreign reality shows, Turkish soap operas, and a steady diet of other cognitively unhealthy programming) – the establishment has routinely tried to quell any thoughts of popular rallies against the suicidal economic policy being implemented and now the hasty decision to waive rights to the term Macedonia.

After years of self-pity and silent suffering, the popular outcry was a promising show of fighting spirit that has historically helped Greece navigate through the Symplegades that have come its way during its history. With danger and risk lurking at every turn and Greece facing pressure from every direction, from its woeful finances, a self-serving and hegemonic Germany and the rest of the EU states mindlessly following along and doing a disservice to the idea of European integration, a huge refugee crisis, and the appetites of hostile neighbors scheming against its territorial integrity, maybe this most precarious of positions is what it will take to awaken the sleeping giant of popular indignation and unite the citizenry in the name of the common good.

A little over a century ago, the Macedonia Struggle united Greeks at home and abroad, leading many to sacrifice themselves in defense of this ancient Hellenic land and its people. One of the pre-eminent figures in this cause was diplomat, author, and politician Ion Dragoumis. In the introduction to his book “Blood of Martyrs and Heroes,” he prophetically notes: “You must know that if we run to save Macedonia, Macedonia will save us. She will save us from the dirt in which we roll, she will save us from mediocrity and our dead spirit, she will save us from our shameful sleep. She will save us. If we run to save Macedonia, we will be saved.”

Maybe in defending their cultural legacy and identity, Greeks everywhere – including the Greek-American Community, which has rediscovered its voice with this issue – will discover the strength to take their fate into their own hands and attain entire feats when united.

