Wedding Receptions at Ktima Kleopatra

ATHENS – Ktima Kleopatra is a charming venue that combines elegance and professionalism for a memorable wedding reception. Not far from Athens, Ktima Kleopatra is easily accessible from Attiki Odos and Varis-Koropiou Highway, and has an impressive range of features for the perfect wedding or baptism reception.

Ponds with running water, enchanting bridges, relaxing lounge areas, a picturesque chapel, wooden deck, pool, and waterfall are among the features to enjoy at Ktima Kleopatra.

The wedding and baptism venue also has a special feature, the automatic sliding roof that along with the sliding glass panels converts the reception area from an indoor heated space or to an open outdoor one. In this way, Ktima Kleopatra can accommodate your wedding reception in any kind of weather, and any season.

The National Herald spoke with Ktima Kleopatra about what Greek-American couples can look forward to when they plan their wedding at the venue.

TNH: What can a couple expect when they choose Ktima Kleopatra as the venue for their wedding?

KK: For more than 17 years of collective experience, our team provides the highest caliber of services.

The Kleopatra’s team specializes in conceiving, designing and co-ordination of inspiring event concepts for weddings.

Our expertise and services cover all aspects of your requests: From the ceremony in our beautiful little church and reception design, pre-event planning, extraordinary decoration and styling, stationary, food and art de la table, cakes, music and entertainment, flowers, photography. We can handle special requests such as personalized wedding website, introduction to stylists and makeup artists, assistance with guests accommodation and full concierge service for you and your guests.

We are here to provide you with a stress-free planning process and to create a completely tailored and unforgettable event!

TNH: What do Greek-American couples look for the most when they plan their wedding at Ktima Kleopatra as opposed to what Greek couples look for? Are there any major differences, either in scale or preferences?

KK: The difference is that the Greek-American couples are more demanding in terms of the organization and decoration, just like the team from Kleopatra.

TNH: How many guests does Ktima Kleopatra accommodate?

KK: Ktima Kleopatra can accommodate 400 people indoors or outdoors.

TNH: How far in advance should couples begin planning for their wedding with Ktima Kleopatra?

KK: The couples should begin planning a year before their wedding at Ktima Kleopatra to book the date of their choice.

TNH: What should Greek-American couples be aware of when they decide to plan a wedding in Greece? Do they need special paperwork or permission?

KK: There is necessary paperwork and documentation needed. Each party to the marriage will need a copy of the following documents. For a religious ceremony, plan to have two copies each – one for the house of worship and one for the town hall:

A valid passport

A birth certificate with the Apostille stamp certifying the copy

An official Apostille translated into Greek, which can be certified by a lawyer, a foreign ministry’s translation department, a certified translator or the Greek Consulate from your home country

Proof of freedom to marry, or affidavit of marriage, notarized, in both English and Greek

A decree of absolution of your previous marriage, if applicable

A copy of the local newspaper where your intent to marry was published