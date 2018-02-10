Weddings at Ikaros Beach Luxury Resort & Spa in Crete

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CRETE, GREECE – Ikaros Beach Luxury Resort & Spa offers stunning views of Crete for the fairytale wedding of your dreams. Sun, sea, blue sky, and the expert staff will make your special day unforgettable! The picturesque Ikaros Beach Luxury Resort and Spa is located along the northern coast of Crete, the island renowned for its unspoiled coastal charm, natural beauty, and rich culture.

The five-star hotel is perfectly positioned on a rocky peninsula with sandy beaches, coastal flora, and sweeping views overlooking the Cretan Sea. Steeped in the warmth of Cretan traditions and hospitality – Ikaros Beach brings luxury, romance, and world-class services together to ensure a remarkable experience for your wedding.

The National Herald asked what Greek-American couples can look forward to when planning their wedding at the Ikaros Spa.

TNH: What can a couple expect when they choose Ikaros Beach Luxury Resort & Spa as the venue for their wedding?

IS: Professional attention, respect to their needs and personal care.

TNH: You have had many Greek American weddings at your venue. What do Greek-American couples look for the most when they plan their wedding at Ikaros Beach Luxury Resort & Spa as opposed to what Greek couples look for? Are there any major differences, either in scale or preferences?

IS: Greek couples use the resort church, have bigger numbers for catering, and do not need much accommodation. Greek-American couples use the hotel accommodation for their out of Crete incoming guests. They usually organize various pre-wedding parties for both their guests from abroad but also any guests from Crete. They use the hotel church for their wedding and hold their wedding party at our Sunset beach deck. An after-wedding party brunch, with Greek food by the beach, next lunch time, usually completes the wedding celebration.

TNH: How many guests does your resort accommodate?

IS: We have 253 rooms of various types with a total capacity of approximately 550 guests. The hotel facilities include one main dining room and 5 a la carte dining areas. We also have children’s facilities, a private sandy beach, and a full services Spa.

TNH: What should Greek-American couples be aware of when they decide to plan a wedding in Greece and especially on Crete?

IS: Crete is an area specially blessed for starting a new life. However, the couples should schedule their needs by early January to make sure they may reserve all their wished-for accommodation needs. Everything else will be done after with good care and no matter the time-limit.

Ikaros Beach Luxury Resort & Spa wedding packages start from 650€ or about $800. For details regarding specific costs, couples should contact Ikaros Beach Luxury Resort & Spa by Phone: +30 28970 31268-9, Fax: +30 28970 31341, or Email: reservations@ikarosvillage.gr.

More information is also available online at: www.ikarosvillage.gr.

The wedding packages available, along with the features they include, are listed below.

Ikaros Classic

Includes:

Wedding coordinator

Wedding cake & sugar almonds after ceremony

Sparkling wine after ceremony

Wedding arch

Bridal bouquet & groom’s boutonniere

Provision of two witnesses

Room upgrade for wedding couple

Special bridal room decorations

Candlelight dinner for two

Special wedding hotel certificate

White chair covers at place of venue

Private transfer from/to the airport

Ikaros Premium

Includes:

Wedding coordinator

Wedding cake & sugar almonds after ceremony

Sparkling wine after ceremony

Wedding arch

Bridal bouquet & groom’s boutonniere

Provision of two witnesses

Room upgrade for wedding couple

Special bridal room decorations

Candlelight dinner for two accompanied with a bottle of sparkling wine

Special wedding hotel certificate

White chair covers at place of venue

Private transfer from/to the airport

Romantic breakfast in bed

Unique face massage for the couple at our Aura Spa Center

Private check-in

Ikaros Exclusive

Includes:

Wedding coordinator

Wedding cake & sugar almonds after ceremony

Sparkling wine after ceremony

Wedding arch

Decoration arrangements at place of venue

Bridal bouquet & groom’s boutonniere

Provision of two witnesses

Room upgrade for wedding couple (upon availability)

Special bridal room decorations

Candlelight dinner for two accompanied with a bottle of champagne

Special wedding hotel certificate

White chair covers at place of venue

Special breakfast in bed with a bottle of sparkling wine & a fresh fruit platter

Special body massage for the couple for absolute relaxation at our Aura Spa Center

Private check-in

Late check out (upon availability)

VIP transfer from/to the airport

Wedding photo session (30 photos)