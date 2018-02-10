The Mobile Medical Units Travel to the Greek Island of Ikaria

0 SHARES Share Tweet

From February 7th to February 10th, 2018, the Mobile Medical Units will visit for the first time the island of Ikaria to provide free comprehensive medical care and support to the residents of the remote island.

The Mobile Medical Units is an initiative undertaken by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) and is carried out with the exclusive support of the SNF, by the NGO “Regeneration & Progress”, under the scientific supervision of the Olympic Village Polyclinic and the 1st Department of Orthopaedic Surgery of the Athens University Medical School. On each mission in islands and isolated areas in Greece, Mobile Medical Units are accompanied by a medical team specialized in a wide range of disciplines, qualified nursing and technical staff, as well as medical school students, amongst others.

Since the launch of the program in remote regions across Greece, in January 2014, to date, a total of 31 missions in 21 remote islands of Greece have been completed, responding to the fundamental need of all residents of the country for open access to all medical specialties, as well as to specialized medical equipment. Most recently, the Mobile Medical Units completed a mission in the island of Samothrace, during which the high quality healthcare services provided, including standard medical examinations, were complemented by lectures regarding smoking, healthy eating, parents-children relations and first aid to students, parents and teachers.

Source: SNF.org.